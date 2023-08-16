Congress leaders to visit Mumbai to take stock of preparations for 3rd INDIA's meeting

Senior leaders of Congress will visit the financial capital to take stock of the preparations ahead of the third crucial meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting in Mumbai later this month.

Sources said that the Congress senior leader will visit Mumbai and hold meeting with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders and also discuss preparations for the third meeting of INDIA.

INDIA alliance’s crucial third meeting is scheduled to take place on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai.