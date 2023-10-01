Congress accuses Himanta of political vendetta for exposing land deals

The opposition leaders in Assam have alleged that the BJP has been unleashing the government machinery against the Congress leaders after they raised the corruption issue of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s family in purchasing land and allegedly receiving the Center's subsidy for setting up an agro-processing industry in the state.

A couple of weeks ago, Ranee Narah, a former Congress MP, was questioned by the Chief Minister’s vigilance cell in a 2017 case of alleged misappropriation of MPLAD funds.

When Ranee Narah was a Union minister in the Manmohan Singh cabinet, it was alleged that fund misappropriation for the installation of hand pumps in the Jorhat district occurred in the 2013–14 fiscal year.

Following a CAG report on the irregularities, a report to the Assam Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) led to the filing of a complaint in 2017 against Narah.