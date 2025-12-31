Congress alleges bid to derail SIT probe in Sabarimala gold case, seeks HC intervention

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Kerala government of attempting to undermine the high court–monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Sabarimala gold smuggling case, and urged judicial intervention to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan, alleged that the induction of two Circle Inspectors with purported links to the CPI(M) leadership had cast serious doubts over the independence and credibility of the SIT. He questioned how officers allegedly aligned with the ruling party were appointed to a sensitive probe mandated and supervised by the high court.

Satheesan claimed that while certain names were formally placed before the court, the actual selection process was influenced behind the scenes by senior IPS officers and a high-ranking official at the Crime Branch headquarters. According to him, this amounted to interference aimed at weakening the investigation from within.

The Congress leader further alleged that the Crime Branch official involved had a controversial track record, including accusations of framing Congress leaders during an earlier stint handling law and order. He said the same officer was now attempting to manipulate the SIT’s functioning in a manner favourable to the ruling CPI(M).