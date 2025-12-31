Congress alleges bid to derail SIT probe in Sabarimala gold case, seeks HC intervention
Opposition claims politically linked police appointments have compromised court-monitored investigation
The Congress on Wednesday accused the Kerala government of attempting to undermine the high court–monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Sabarimala gold smuggling case, and urged judicial intervention to protect the integrity of the investigation.
Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan, alleged that the induction of two Circle Inspectors with purported links to the CPI(M) leadership had cast serious doubts over the independence and credibility of the SIT. He questioned how officers allegedly aligned with the ruling party were appointed to a sensitive probe mandated and supervised by the high court.
Satheesan claimed that while certain names were formally placed before the court, the actual selection process was influenced behind the scenes by senior IPS officers and a high-ranking official at the Crime Branch headquarters. According to him, this amounted to interference aimed at weakening the investigation from within.
The Congress leader further alleged that the Crime Branch official involved had a controversial track record, including accusations of framing Congress leaders during an earlier stint handling law and order. He said the same officer was now attempting to manipulate the SIT’s functioning in a manner favourable to the ruling CPI(M).
Reiterating earlier allegations, Satheesan said there was growing evidence of pressure being exerted by senior police officers on the SIT, which he described as part of a broader effort to derail the probe. Such actions, he alleged, were intended to prevent the investigation from reaching the key beneficiaries and masterminds behind the alleged gold smuggling racket linked to Sabarimala.
He also claimed that attempts were being made to infiltrate the SIT, leak sensitive information to the government, divert the course of the investigation and shield those responsible. The Congress accused the state government and the CPI(M) of systematically trying to scuttle the case with the help of a section of the police establishment.
Warning that even the high court’s supervisory role was at risk of being undermined, Satheesan called for urgent judicial scrutiny of recent developments. He appealed to the court to intervene decisively to ensure that the SIT remains independent and that the investigation proceeds in a fair, impartial and credible manner.
With IANS inputs
