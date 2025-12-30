Sabarimala gold theft: Arrested Vijayakumar’s statement puts CPM in tight spot

The political ground beneath the ruling CPI(M) has begun to shift uneasily following the arrest of senior party activist and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) member N. Vijayakumar in the Sabarimala gold heist case. His statement to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), recorded soon after his arrest, has cast a long and troubling shadow over the party’s claims of moral high ground.

Vijayakumar told investigators that he appended his signature to crucial documents linked to the controversial gold-plating works only after receiving explicit instructions from “comrade” A. Padmakumar, the then TDB president. Padmakumar, a former CPI(M) MLA and Pathanamthitta district committee member, is now lodged in judicial custody and figures prominently in the remand report.

According to Vijayakumar, the reins of decision-making lay firmly with Padmakumar, who placed the proposal for renewing the gold plating before the Devaswom Board. Trusting his senior colleague, Vijayakumar claimed he signed the papers without even reading them, an admission that has deepened the sense of institutional failure surrounding the case.

He further told the SIT that he chose to surrender voluntarily, fearing that remaining at large would only compound the embarrassment for the government.