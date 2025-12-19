Two more arrests in Sabarimala gold theft case as Kerala HC criticises SIT probe

The Kerala High Court on Friday sharply criticised the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the high-profile Sabarimala gold theft case, citing serious lapses and warning that "big guns" must not be spared. The court’s remarks came as the SIT recorded two more crucial arrests, bringing the total accused in custody to nine.

Smart Creations CEO Pankaj Bhandari and Bellary-based jeweller Govardhanan, alleged to have purchased gold siphoned from the Dwarapalaka sculptures at Sabarimala, were taken into custody on Friday.

Investigators said the gold plates were smuggled to Chennai, separated at Smart Creations, and subsequently sold to Govardhanan through an intermediary, identified as Kalpesh. Over 800 grams of gold were recovered from Govardhanan’s jewellery shop during earlier evidence collection in Bellary.