Kerala forms SIT to probe lower weight of gold plating on Sabarimala idols

The Kerala government on Thursday ordered the formation of an SIT (special investigation team) to investigate alleged irregularities concerning the reduced weight of the gold-clad copper plates on the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) statues at Sabarimala temple.

The SIT was constituted following a directive from the Kerala High Court issued on Monday.

As per the home department's order, the team will be led by H. Venkatesh, additional director-general of police (crime branch and law and order), tasked with probing all aspects related to the removal of gold-clad copper coverings from the dwarapalaka statues situated on either side of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple.

"The investigation will be conducted by S. Sasidharan, assistant director (administration) at the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur, under the supervision of the ADGP," the order stated.