Kerala forms SIT to probe lower weight of gold plating on Sabarimala idols
Team led by Kerala Police ADG to examine discrepancies following high court directive on temple gold-plating controversy
The Kerala government on Thursday ordered the formation of an SIT (special investigation team) to investigate alleged irregularities concerning the reduced weight of the gold-clad copper plates on the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) statues at Sabarimala temple.
The SIT was constituted following a directive from the Kerala High Court issued on Monday.
As per the home department's order, the team will be led by H. Venkatesh, additional director-general of police (crime branch and law and order), tasked with probing all aspects related to the removal of gold-clad copper coverings from the dwarapalaka statues situated on either side of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple.
"The investigation will be conducted by S. Sasidharan, assistant director (administration) at the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur, under the supervision of the ADGP," the order stated.
Other members of the SIT include Aneesh, inspector of police at Vakathanam; Biju Radhakrishnan, inspector of police at Kaippamangalam; and Sunil Kumar, assistant sub-inspector with Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police. The SIT has been instructed to adhere strictly to all guidelines issued by the high court.
A bench comprising Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V. and K.V. Jayakumar on Monday directed the TDB (Travancore Devaswom Board) chief vigilance and security officer to submit a report by Friday, after which the SIT will commence its investigation.
The officer had previously conducted a preliminary inquiry as directed by the court concerning the reduced weight of the dwarapalakas after they were sent to Chennai-based Smart Creations for electroplating in 2019. This work was sponsored by businessman Unnikrishnan Potty.
With PTI inputs
