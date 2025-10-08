Sabarimala gold scam: UDF demands Devaswom minister’s resignation for 3rd day running
The Kerala assembly saw a scuffle break out today as the Opposition refused to back down
A dramatic confrontation unfolded in the Kerala assembly on 8 October, Wednesday, as opposition UDF legislators clashed with watch-and-ward staff and engaged in heated exchanges with treasury bench members while demanding the resignation of Devaswom minister V.N. Vasavan. The Congress-led UDF has expressed its determination not to cooperate with the House proceedings since 6 October, Monday, over allegations of irregularities related to the diminished weight of gold-plated claddings on the ‘Dwarapalaka’ (guardian) idols at Sabarimala temple.
As protests intensified, Speaker A.N. Shamseer called off Question Hour midway, as general education minister V. Sivankutty was addressing the assembly. While he criticised the Opposition for blocking his view with banners and their ongoing demonstrations near the Speaker’s podium, scuffles suddenly broke out between the watch-and-ward personnel around the Speaker and the UDF MLAs protesting in the well of the House.
With minister Sivankutty claiming opposition members had hit the watch-and-ward staff, now treasury bench members rushed into the well, resulting in further heated arguments and prompting the Speaker to suspend the session.
Earlier, leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had charged, “The Dwarapalaka idols of the Lord Ayyappa temple were taken away and sold outside. So, our decision is not to co-operate with the House proceedings until Devaswom minister V.N. Vasavan resigns and members of the Travancore Devaswom Board are ousted.”
The Opposition, carrying placards and banners, had then proceeded to stage vociferous protests in the well for the third consecutive day.
Parliamentary affairs minister M.B. Rajesh challenged the Opposition’s refusal to file notice for an official discussion and accused them of political grandstanding. Law minister P. Rajeev claimed “the Board, minister and government are open to any kind of investigation”, and repeated his opinion that the Opposition protests were “politically motivated drama” given the High Court had already directed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.
No one demanded or obtained a statement from the Devaswom minister or the Travancore Devaswom Board on the demands for the resignation and dissolution, however, seemingly.
The Kerala High Court had on 6 October, Monday, ordered an SIT to investigate alleged irregularities concerning the reduced weight — by around 4.5 kg — of the gold-plated copper claddings on the Sabarimala guardian panels. The discrepancy was discovered this year when the claddings were sent for re-plating without notifying the court. The issue dates to 2019, when the items were last removed for gold-plating and returned with less gold than expected — a fact that had gone unreported by the Devaswom officials.
Last week, the court also directed a comprehensive inventory of all Sabarimala temple valuables, including gold, under the supervision of retired Justice K.T. Sankaran.
Meanwhile, in the assembly, despite the ongoing agitation, key committee reports and the Kerala Appropriation Bill were tabled before the session was adjourned for the day.
With PTI inputs
