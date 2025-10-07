Sabarimala gold: Oppn demands minister’s resignation, disrupts Kerala assembly

Opposition MLAs in Kerala stalled assembly proceedings for the second consecutive day on 7 October, Tuesday, demanding the resignation of the state Devaswom minister over alleged irregularities concerning gold-clad copper plates at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer initially attempted to continue with Question Hour despite the uproar from United Democratic Front (UDF) legislators, but was eventually forced to suspend the session as the protests escalated, with UDF members shouting slogans and holding up banners and placards near the Speaker’s podium.

The disruption began as soon as the session opened, with Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan citing the Kerala High Court’s recent observations on the matter. He described the court’s findings as “shocking”, stating that the gold covering the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols at Sabarimala had allegedly been sold at an inflated price.

He accused the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the shrine, of not only violating the temple’s sanctity but also betraying the faith of millions of Lord Ayyappa devotees.

“The Devaswom minister [V.N. Vasavan] must step down and the TDB should be dissolved. The government must make its position clear immediately,” Satheesan demanded.

In ‘response’, law minister P. Rajeev and parliamentary affairs minister M.B. Rajesh accused the Opposition of indulging in ‘drama’ for political mileage.