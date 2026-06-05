Congress alleges inflated CBSE OSM contract, targets Pradhan

The Congress on Friday stepped up its attack on the government over the controversy surrounding the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) on-screen marking (OSM) system, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and calling for an independent investigation into the procurement process.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that key questions regarding the adoption of the digital evaluation system remained unanswered and claimed that only the education minister could explain why the CBSE proceeded with what he described as a costly procurement despite concerns raised within the board.

Citing reports and documents related to the procurement process, Ramesh said the CBSE Governing Body had flagged the high financial implications of implementing the OSM system during a meeting in December 2024.

According to the Congress leader, the estimated value of the contract increased significantly during the tendering process. He claimed that while the first two tenders were valued at around Rs 28 crore, the final work order was issued at approximately Rs 38.46 crore for the same volume of work.

Ramesh further alleged that based on the actual number of answer sheets scanned, the value of the work should have been considerably lower than the amount reflected in the final contract.