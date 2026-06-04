CBSE exam mess: why is Modi protecting corrupt minister, asks Congress
Dharmendra Pradhan is a 'political hack with zero integrity', must resign, says Jairam Ramesh
The Congress on Thursday, 4 June, accused the Modi government of pushing a political agenda in implementing the three-language formula within the CBSE curriculum. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was branded a “political hack with zero integrity” who must resign.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted concerns over the CBSE’s “incompetent, hasty” handling of the on-screen marking (OSM) system amid allegations of corruption in the tender process. He also criticised the board’s recent sudden enforcement of the three-language formula for Grades 9 and 10.
“What changed in the last six months?” Ramesh questioned, referring to the fact that in December 2025, the CBSE governing body had ratified a recommendation to continue the existing language scheme until NCERT released graded textbooks for higher grades. “The NCERT has not released any third language textbooks for Grade 9 and 10,” he added, condemning CBSE’s May 2026 directive requiring schools to start third language education from July 1, 2026, using Grade 6 textbooks for Grade 9 students.
Also Read: How do you trust the CBSE test results?
“The CBSE effectively overruled its own Curriculum Committee’s recommendation despite it being ratified by the Governing Body,” Ramesh said. He accused the Education Ministry and CBSE of operating “on the whims and political agendas of the Modi Government rather than on advice from educationists.”
Ramesh lamented the disruption caused, stating, “This move is throwing academic calendars and school planning into chaos and disrupting the academic futures of lakhs of students.” While CBSE chairman Rahul Singh and secretary Himanshu Gupta were transferred following the OSM controversy, their political boss, Pradhan, remained protected.
The controversy escalated after Class 12 students raised concerns that scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded on the OSM system did not match their handwriting, pointing to possible mismatches and irregularities in digital evaluation.
The cabinet secretariat has formed a one-member inquiry committee, chaired by S Radha Chauhan, to investigate procurement issues relating to the OSM system.
Congress, however, dismissed the transfers of CBSE officials as a “cover-up” and demanded Pradhan’s immediate removal and an independent judicial inquiry. Rahul Gandhi urged, “Why is the Prime Minister protecting a minister who runs a corrupt, incompetent, and callous Ministry of Education?”
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