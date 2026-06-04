CBSE exam mess: why is Modi protecting corrupt minister, asks Congress

The Congress on Thursday, 4 June, accused the Modi government of pushing a political agenda in implementing the three-language formula within the CBSE curriculum. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was branded a “political hack with zero integrity” who must resign.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted concerns over the CBSE’s “incompetent, hasty” handling of the on-screen marking (OSM) system amid allegations of corruption in the tender process. He also criticised the board’s recent sudden enforcement of the three-language formula for Grades 9 and 10.

“What changed in the last six months?” Ramesh questioned, referring to the fact that in December 2025, the CBSE governing body had ratified a recommendation to continue the existing language scheme until NCERT released graded textbooks for higher grades. “The NCERT has not released any third language textbooks for Grade 9 and 10,” he added, condemning CBSE’s May 2026 directive requiring schools to start third language education from July 1, 2026, using Grade 6 textbooks for Grade 9 students.