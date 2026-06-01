'Why was COEMPT chosen by CBSE?' BJP-exam mafia nexus exposed, says Cong

With the Modi government already facing criticism over a series of examination paper leaks, the Congress on Monday intensified its attack over the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) result controversy, demanding answers from the CBSE and once again seeking the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera alleged that more than 9 crore students had been affected by nearly 90 paper leak incidents during the BJP's tenure, yet neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor the government had accepted responsibility.

"Not a single word of accountability has come from the prime minister. At the very least, the pradhan mantri should immediately remove minister Pradhan," Khera said.

The Congress leader also accused the CBSE of ignoring internal warnings before implementing its nationwide digital evaluation system, the On-Screen Marking (OSM) platform.

According to Khera, a trial run conducted in January had flagged 36 major concerns, including the risk of superficial evaluation, weak moderation mechanisms, inadequate oversight, and serious technical shortcomings. Despite these warnings, the CBSE proceeded with the rollout of the digital valuation system, he alleged.