PM only cares about survival of his govt, not children's future: Rahul

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday intensified his attack on the Centre over the CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) controversy, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent on the issue and failing to act against the education minister despite widespread complaints from students and teachers.

In a post on X, Gandhi said he had demanded an independent judicial probe into the CBSE’s OSM system and the awarding of the contract to technology firm COEMPT from the very beginning, arguing that students deserved transparency over how the system was introduced.

Sharing media reports on the issue, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha urged people to read them closely. According to Gandhi, the CBSE issued tenders for the OSM project three times before awarding the contract.

“CBSE called for OSM tenders thrice. Zero bids the first time. No qualified bidder the second time. And finally, the technical bar was lowered until COEMPT could clear it,” he said.

He alleged that technical requirements were progressively relaxed during the tendering process, citing changes such as reduced scanning resolution, removal of the requirement for robotic scanners, dilution of software maturity certification norms from CMMI Level 5 to Level 3, and the elimination of penalties linked to answer-sheet errors.

Gandhi pointed out that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which he described as India’s largest IT services company, had qualified in the third bidding round but was not awarded the contract.