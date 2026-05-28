Attacking me won't absolve you of your crimes: Rahul hits back at Pradhan

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sharpened his attack on Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-CBSE controversy, saying personal attacks against him would neither absolve the minister of responsibility nor deter demands for accountability over the future of 18.5 lakh students.

The remarks came after Pradhan accused Gandhi of politicising the issue, describing the LoP as “frustrated” and opposed to India’s technological and scientific progress.

“Dharmendra Pradhan ji, you can attack me all you want, but it won’t absolve you of your crimes. Nor will it stop me from demanding answers for 18.5 lakh children,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

Raising a series of questions over the CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, Gandhi asked why the contract was awarded to COEMPT, which he described as a company “already mired in controversy under its old name, Globarena”.

“On whose orders was it done? Why were no background checks done? What is the connection between COEMPT’s management and the Modi government?” he asked.