Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘CBSE scam’, seeks judicial probe and SIT into OSM controversy

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of presiding over a major irregularity in the CBSE examination process, alleging that the board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system controversy amounted to a “scam” and demanding a judicial inquiry and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe to uncover the truth.

In a sharply worded post on X and a video statement, Gandhi claimed that the results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations had been tainted by large-scale discrepancies, leaving students and parents across the country distressed and uncertain about the evaluation process.

“The CBSE examination results have been marred by massive irregularities, leaving millions of students across the country and their parents in a state of shock,” Gandhi said.

“And Modi ji? As always — no answers, no accountability and no shame,” he added.

Questions over contract award

The Congress leader centred his attack on COEMPT, the company entrusted with operating the OSM system, alleging that it had previously faced controversy while functioning under the name Globarena.

Claiming that similar issues had surfaced in Telangana in 2019, Gandhi questioned why the company was awarded the CBSE contract despite its past record.

“The name changed but the intent remained the same; the nature remained unchanged,” he alleged.

“Its history was a matter of public record, yet the contract was awarded regardless. The future of 18.5 lakh students was handed over to such a company and yet no one seemed to care. This is not a mistake — it is a calculated conspiracy,” Gandhi claimed.