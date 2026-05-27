Break silence on paper leaks, act against Pradhan: Congress to PM Modi

The Congress on Wednesday, 27 May intensified its attack on the Centre over examination paper leaks, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his silence, act against what it called an “incompetent” education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and bring in stringent laws with zero tolerance for paper leaks.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar targeted the government over the NEET paper leak and subsequent exam cancellation, as well as the controversy surrounding the CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, alleging that the administration had failed to conduct even a single examination properly.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Kumar said responsibility for conducting all major examinations had been concentrated with the National Testing Agency (NTA), an organisation that, he claimed, had repeatedly come under scrutiny. “The responsibility to conduct all important exams has been handed over to the NTA, on which questions are raised repeatedly,” he said.

Kumar further alleged that an inquiry into the background of NTA director Abhishek Singh would expose his proximity to those in power and reveal his political links with people in the government.

He questioned why such officials were appointed to crucial posts for “political gains” and why no action followed despite repeated failures.

“By shattering the dreams of the country’s youth, Narendra Modi is selling them the spectacle of a developed India. What may appear as comedy to the government is, for students, a matter of life and death,” Kumar said. Calling the situation “tragic”, he alleged that the Modi government was incapable of conducting even a single examination properly.

The Congress leader, who is also NSUI (National Students’ Union of India) in-charge, said matters had reached such a stage that when a 17-year-old student raised concerns related to the CBSE, some journalists without “any spine” branded him a traitor.