Break silence on paper leaks, act against Pradhan: Congress to PM Modi
Party seeks strict anti-paper leak laws, questions NTA’s functioning and support for affected students
The Congress on Wednesday, 27 May intensified its attack on the Centre over examination paper leaks, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his silence, act against what it called an “incompetent” education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and bring in stringent laws with zero tolerance for paper leaks.
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar targeted the government over the NEET paper leak and subsequent exam cancellation, as well as the controversy surrounding the CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, alleging that the administration had failed to conduct even a single examination properly.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Kumar said responsibility for conducting all major examinations had been concentrated with the National Testing Agency (NTA), an organisation that, he claimed, had repeatedly come under scrutiny. “The responsibility to conduct all important exams has been handed over to the NTA, on which questions are raised repeatedly,” he said.
Kumar further alleged that an inquiry into the background of NTA director Abhishek Singh would expose his proximity to those in power and reveal his political links with people in the government.
He questioned why such officials were appointed to crucial posts for “political gains” and why no action followed despite repeated failures.
“By shattering the dreams of the country’s youth, Narendra Modi is selling them the spectacle of a developed India. What may appear as comedy to the government is, for students, a matter of life and death,” Kumar said. Calling the situation “tragic”, he alleged that the Modi government was incapable of conducting even a single examination properly.
The Congress leader, who is also NSUI (National Students’ Union of India) in-charge, said matters had reached such a stage that when a 17-year-old student raised concerns related to the CBSE, some journalists without “any spine” branded him a traitor.
“The same prime minister who holds ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ before exams does not utter a word when there is a paper leak. First came reports of the NEET paper leak, and then the CBSE issue surfaced,” Kumar said.
He also questioned the appointment of the education minister, asking, “What compulsion does Narendra Modi have that he appointed an unqualified person as the education minister?”
Kumar said the NSUI and the Indian Youth Congress had consistently raised questions over paper leaks, while Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had also repeatedly flagged the issue.
“Our demands are that the prime minister should break his silence and take action against the incompetent education minister. Strict laws should be enacted to stop paper leaks with zero tolerance,” he said.
Questioning how long Pradhan would continue in office, Kumar said the NTA had demonstrated an inability to conduct examinations effectively and should be stripped of that responsibility.
“We want to tell the students that we stand with them, we will continue to fight their battle,” he said. Kumar added that the party was helping NEET aspirants and would continue supporting students in the future, arguing that they should not have to risk their lives because of someone else’s failure.
He also announced assistance for students affected by the CBSE issue, particularly those facing problems accessing answer sheets or discrepancies in them.
“CBSE affected students, who are facing difficulty in getting their answer sheets, or if there is any discrepancy in them, we have issued a number for them, 9268030030. Students can register their complaints and we will provide them full assistance,” the Congress leader said.
WEith
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