How do you trust the CBSE test results?

In early 2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) embarked on what it claimed was a revolutionary upgrade of India’s examination system: the On-Screen Marking (OSM) protocol. The promise was alluring—standardised marking, quicker results, transparency, elimination of manual errors and the convenience of remote evaluation.

Yet, this ‘brave new experiment’ went horribly wrong.

OSM was announced on 9 February, barely a week before the class 12 board exams began on 17 February. It was deployed on 3 March, when evaluation began. ‘Pariksha pe charcha’—Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual interaction with examinees, teachers and parents—was aired nationally on 9 February. Surely no coincidence. (Not a peep out of the PM since, despite complaints from students and teachers, and demands to scrap the results that were declared on 13 May 2026.)

The pressing question is: why such a rush to introduce an all-new marking system?

Had the CBSE taken time to pilot-test the system or phase in the rollout, initial glitches—if that’s what these were—and security flaws could have been detected and fixed. Rushed implementation meant insufficient system testing leading to portal crashes, login failures, slow-loading user interfaces and poor scan quality. Some answer sheets went missing or were blurred; supplementary sheets were lost or wrongly linked.

An estimated 25,000-30,000 teachers participated in the marking, but many reported that training was limited to a few hurried webinars and mock evaluations. Some evaluators said they got less than a week’s worth of dry runs, others that the process continued till the day before results were announced. Evaluators had to juggle marking with their regular teaching and administrative responsibilities, including Booth Level Officer duties in poll-bound states! Multitasking under surveillance was stressful and compromised the quality of assessment, with many evaluators reporting screen fatigue.