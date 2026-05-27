CBSE’s OSM mess gets messier as every 4th student wants answer sheet rechecked

“I am not foolish enough to leave my entire answer sheet blank and walk away. Thirteen of my MCQs are absolutely correct, yet I have been awarded marks for only nine. I have been told to repeat the year. My entire year has been ruined. My answer sheet should be checked again, but I will not pay for it. Why should I pay for CBSE’s mistake?”

With tears in his eyes and his voice breaking, Class 12 student Rajak Rehri summed up the anguish felt by thousands of students who believe something may have gone wrong in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) evaluation process this year.

Rajak is not alone. Across the country, students have been questioning their marks, seeking scanned copies of answer sheets and demanding re-evaluation after the board’s first large-scale use of the On Screen Marking (OSM) system. The scale of dissatisfaction has been unlike anything seen in recent years, raising uncomfortable questions about the preparedness of India’s largest school board for a nationwide digital evaluation exercise.

Every fourth student seeks answer sheets

CBSE conducted digital evaluation of nearly 9.86 crore answer sheets across Classes 10 and 12 this year through the OSM system. A total of 17.68 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examination, the results of which were declared on 13 May.

The board reported a pass percentage of 85.2 per cent, the lowest in seven years. Last year, the corresponding figure stood at 88.93 per cent.

Soon after the results were announced, students across the country began expressing dissatisfaction with their scores and demanded access to their answer sheets. The response was overwhelming.

According to CBSE data, by the evening of 26 May, as many as 4,04,319 students had applied for scanned copies of their answer sheets across subjects. Together, they sought 11,31,961 scanned answer books. In other words, nearly one in every four Class 12 candidates sought to verify how their papers had been assessed.

The board said it had supplied 8,98,214 scanned copies by that date and promised to provide the remaining copies shortly. Applications for re-evaluation are scheduled to begin on 29 May.