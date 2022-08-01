Congress alleges 'patronage' to drugs mafia in Gujarat

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also slammed the BJP and alleged that drugs worth about RS 22,000 crore were recovered three times from the same port in Gujarat.



"Silence in the media; sluggish government; all the agencies of the government silent," she said in a tweet.



"Mafia is distributing drugs all over the country from right under the nose of the BJP government. Is law and order helpless or is there collusion with the mafia?" Priyanka Gandhi said.