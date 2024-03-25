Congress announces four more candidates for Rajasthan LS polls

The Congress on Monday, 25 March, declared four more candidates from Rajasthan for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress gave ticket to Prahlad Gunjal, a former BJP leader who joined the party recently, from Kota to take on BJP candidate and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Ajmer dairy chairman Ramchandra Chaudhary was given the ticket from Ajmer, former MLA Sudarshan Rawat from Rajsamand and local party leader Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara.

With the latest list, the Congress has so far declared 22 candidates and left two seats -- Sikar and Nagaur under alliance with the CPI (M) and RLP respectively.

The announcement of candidate for Banswara Lok Sabha seat is pending.

CPI (M)'s Amra Ram and RLP's Hanuman Beniwal are contesting the Lok Sabha elections on Sikar and Nagaur seats respectively under alliance with the Congress.