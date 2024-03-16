RLP leader Ummedaram Beniwal joins Congress in Rajasthan

Ummedaram Beniwal, who contested the Assembly elections twice from the Baytoo constituency in Barmer as a Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate, resigned from the party and joined the Congress on Saturday, 16 March, in the presence of state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra at the party headquarters in Jaipur.

Dotasra said, “Ummedaram Beniwal is a mass leader who has a strong fan following. Coming from a farming community, he is connected to his roots.”

“I have full confidence that your arrival will strengthen the Congress party and the issues of farmers, Dalits, and weaker sections will get strengthened," he added.

Beniwal lost to Congress MLA Harish Chaudhary in the Baytoo Assembly seat by only 910 votes in the elections held in December 2023. The political equations of Barmer district will change with Ummedaram joining the Congress.