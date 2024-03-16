Electoral bonds: Urgent need for SC-monitored probe, says Congress

Stepping up its attack on the Union government over the electoral bonds issue, the Congress on Saturday alleged that thousands of crores have been "extorted" from corporate India and asserted that the need for a Supreme Court-monitored independent probe is pressing.

Congress MP and general-secretary Jairam Ramesh said the BJP's four "corrupt tactics" — 'chanda do, dhandha lo (give donations, get business), hafta vasooli (extortion), theka lo rishvat do (get contracts for bribes), farzi company dakait sangni (loot through shell companies)' — emerged after a quick first analysis of the data on the "electoral bonds scam".

These four patterns of corruption that have emerged are of grave concern and the need for a Supreme Court-monitored independent probe is pressing, Ramesh said in a post on X.

"In fact, since yesterday, we have seen dozens of examples of these kinds of corruption emerge. Thousands of crores have been extorted and extracted from corporate India, and thousands of crores of public assets have been looted," he alleged.

Citing examples that are "concerning", Ramesh said infrastructure companies had donated vast sums of money. "For instance, the second-largest donor of Electoral Bonds, Megha Engineering, was involved with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in Telangana, labelled the 'world's largest multi-stage lift irrigation project'," he claimed.