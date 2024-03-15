Electoral bonds: the largest donor of them all

Before the electoral bonds cyclone burst upon the nation yesterday, not too many Indians were likely to have heard of the Prudent Electoral Trust. Now, chances are you cannot take two steps without coming up against the name if, like many, you are digging into the electoral bonds case.

The primary reason for this, of course, is that Prudent has turned out to be the single largest donor to the BJP coffers via electoral bonds, to the tune of approximately Rs 2,254 crore. Compared to that, the roughly Rs 170.71 crore that the trust disbursed to the Congress seems almost inconsequential.

Electoral trusts were introduced in 2013 by the UPA government to allow for tax-exempt contribution to political parties, with the intention of making the campaign financing process more transparent by cutting down on cash contributions, which are harder to trace.

A Reuters report published on Thursday used public records to probe the obscure Prudent Trust, based in Delhi and apparently run by just two men. “While Prudent does not disclose how donations made by individual corporate donors are distributed, Reuters used public records from 2018 to 2023 to track flows from some of India’s largest companies,” the report stated.