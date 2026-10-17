Congress appoints 208 ‘vote bachao’ observers as campaign against ‘vote chori’ gathers momentum

208 observers of the Congress will take the message of 'vote chori' to the grassroots

Launching its “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao, CEC Hatao” campaign earlier this month, Congress said it would contact 13 crore deleted voters

As part of the campaign, rallies would be organised at the state and district levels from 25 October to 25 November

The Congress has appointed 208 'vote bachao' observers to intensify its campaign against irregularities in electoral rolls. This move comes after the campaign against “vote chori” has gathered momentum in the last few days and protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar erupting in different parts of the country with students and young people taking the lead,

Announcing this in Delhi on Saturday, 17 October, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the appointment of 208 observers marks a new organisational exercise as it seeks to take its campaign against electoral malpractice to the grassroots.

The Congress launched its “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao, CEC Hatao” campaign in the first week of October, and had announced plans to reach out to more than 13 crore voters whose names are reported to have been deleted from electoral rolls.

Bharatpur MP Sanjana Jatav wrote on X, "Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the party's top leadership for assigning me the important responsibility as AICC observer under the ‘Save the Vote, Save the Nation’ campaign. This responsibility is not merely a duty for me, but a symbol of the resolve to strengthen democracy, protect the Constitution, and safeguard the voting rights of every citizen."