Why has Election Commission of India suddenly gone on a concession spree?

ECI announces a Special Summary Revision after skipping the annual exercise in 2025 and 2026.

Delhi voters flagged for inconsistencies get fresh scrutiny as allegations of irregularities emerge in other states.

Opposition criticism and judicial scrutiny raise questions over the timing of the Commission's concessions.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) this week announced a special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, with 1 January 2027 as the qualifying date, after skipping the annual exercise in 2025 and 2026. The move followed criticism that the ECI was deliberately obstructing the enrolment of younger, first-time voters, even as older voters excluded during the special intensive revision (SIR) were being encouraged to fill out Form 6 as new voters to get back on the rolls.

The ECI introduced several procedural relaxations and clarifications after criticism of the SIR process intensified and petitions reached the Supreme Court. The court has repeatedly examined issues relating to transparency, voter deletions, restoration mechanisms and changes to Form 6. It specifically clarified that it had neither adjudicated upon nor approved the modified Form 6, contrary to what the ECI had claimed.

That is not all. The ECI has agreed to provide political parties with soft copies of electoral rolls in a readable format, a demand it had rejected since at least 2018, when the Congress approached the Supreme Court over the issue in vain. It has also agreed to share details of additions, deletions and modifications with political parties, provide readable electoral rolls to contesting candidates, and share weekly lists of claims and objections with political parties.