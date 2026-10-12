Turn approver; you're not the mind behind your mistake: Rahul to Gyanesh
Congress leader says opposition’s fight against electoral irregularities will continue for days or years, as INDIA bloc leaders prepare to march to SC
Rahul Gandhi says INDIA bloc leaders will march to the Supreme Court over alleged ‘vote chori’
Congress leader asks CEC Gyanesh Kumar to resign and turn approver
Opposition announces ‘Chalo Delhi – March for Democracy’ amid continuing allegations of electoral irregularities
The leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said INDIA bloc leaders would march to Supreme Court and file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over electoral irregularities, which the opposition has described as “vote chori”.
Addressing a press conference at Indira Bhawan, the Congress headquarters, Gandhi said the opposition would continue its campaign against the irregularities. He urged Kumar to resign and turn approver, claiming that more powerful figures were behind the wrongdoing.
“Resign, turn approver; you have made a mistake but you are not the mind behind the mistake,” Gandhi advised the chief election commissioner.
He said the opposition’s fight would not end soon and could continue for days or even years. He noted that although there had been resistance to the issue earlier, it had not spilled on to the street protests at this scale.
Gandhi also claimed that 200 government officers were in contact with the opposition and providing information. He did not elaborate on the identities of the officers or the nature of the information they were allegedly sharing.
The INDIA bloc has planned a march to the Supreme Court under the banner ‘Chalo Delhi – March for Democracy’ on Monday. Opposition leaders assembled at the Connaught Place–Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30 p.m. before proceeding towards the court.
Asserting that the Constitution is their religion,Gandhi said "till the time the Constitution is not upheld, the Election Commissioner does not go and election system is not revamped, the youth of the country are not going to stop."
"Five criminals will face justice. Five criminals have attacked the idea of India and attacked its soul. We will not budge or stop, no matter how much time it takes," he said.
"India is marching, join us today 1.30 p.m. at Barakhamba junction. Whosoever wants to protect the Constitution can join us, even if they are of the BJP if they feel the Constitution is under attack," Gandhi told reporters.
He said, "Narendra Modi's blueprint, his horoscope is with us. And this fight is to save the Constitution... it's not about Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi. We don't hold importance in this fight."
The planned march follows protests against Kumar, with opposition parties raising allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls and demanding accountability from the Election Commission. The allegations have become a focal point of the opposition’s campaign against the poll body.
The proposed petition marks the opposition’s latest effort to take its concerns over the electoral process to the judiciary. Gandhi’s remarks also signal that the Congress intends to sustain its campaign beyond the planned demonstration, with the party leader asserting that the fight would continue for as long as necessary.
The allegations of “vote chori” are central to the opposition’s criticism of the Election Commission. Gandhi’s call for Kumar to resign and turn approver suggests that the Congress leader believes the responsibility for the alleged irregularities extends beyond the chief election commissioner.
The march and proposed petition are expected to bring the opposition’s demands for electoral accountability into sharper focus, as INDIA bloc leaders seek to challenge the alleged irregularities through both public demonstrations and legal proceedings.