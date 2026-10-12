Turn approver; you're not the mind behind your mistake: Rahul to Gyanesh

Rahul Gandhi says INDIA bloc leaders will march to the Supreme Court over alleged ‘vote chori’

Congress leader asks CEC Gyanesh Kumar to resign and turn approver

Opposition announces ‘Chalo Delhi – March for Democracy’ amid continuing allegations of electoral irregularities

The leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said INDIA bloc leaders would march to Supreme Court and file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over electoral irregularities, which the opposition has described as “vote chori”.

Addressing a press conference at Indira Bhawan, the Congress headquarters, Gandhi said the opposition would continue its campaign against the irregularities. He urged Kumar to resign and turn approver, claiming that more powerful figures were behind the wrongdoing.

“Resign, turn approver; you have made a mistake but you are not the mind behind the mistake,” Gandhi advised the chief election commissioner.

He said the opposition’s fight would not end soon and could continue for days or even years. He noted that although there had been resistance to the issue earlier, it had not spilled on to the street protests at this scale.

Gandhi also claimed that 200 government officers were in contact with the opposition and providing information. He did not elaborate on the identities of the officers or the nature of the information they were allegedly sharing.

The INDIA bloc has planned a march to the Supreme Court under the banner ‘Chalo Delhi – March for Democracy’ on Monday. Opposition leaders assembled at the Connaught Place–Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30 p.m. before proceeding towards the court.