‘Modi will pay for crimes against the country’: Rahul Gandhi in Chennai

Rahul Gandhi told students in Chennai that those responsible for undermining democracy would be brought to justice.

He accused the Modi government of attacking Tamil culture, language and history, and targeting Tamil Nadu through the delimitation proposal.

Speaking at the sixth ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme, he linked democracy and progress to the freedom to question those in power.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday told students that those responsible for undermining democracy would be brought to justice, as he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of attacking constitutional freedoms and Tamil Nadu’s cultural identity.

Speaking at the sixth edition of the Congress’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ youth outreach programme, presented in Tamil as ‘Maanavargalin Kural’, Gandhi urged students not to be afraid of questioning those in authority.

“You have nothing to fear; those who destroyed democracy will be brought to justice,” the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Escalating his criticism of the prime minister, Gandhi said the opposition would ensure that Modi answered for what he described as “crimes” against the country.