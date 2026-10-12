Delhi deploys 30,000 personnel ahead of Opposition march

Over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel are deployed across Delhi ahead of the Opposition’s march to the Supreme Court demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged “vote chori”

Entry and exit gates at six metro stations remain closed until 4 pm, while security checks are intensified at borders, transport hubs and other sensitive locations

The protest follows reports of internal disagreements within the Election Commission over issues including the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls

New Delhi remained on high alert for the third consecutive day on Monday, with more than 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the national capital ahead of an opposition protest march to the Supreme Court. The march is part of the Opposition's ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, with parties demanding action over alleged electoral irregularities and raising the slogan of “vote chori”.

Security arrangements have been strengthened across Delhi to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order as opposition leaders and supporters prepare to intensify their protests. The heightened security follows demonstrations over the weekend, during which thousands of protesters, including leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party and former chief ministers, were detained by police.

Opposition parties announced on 11 October that they would march to the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding an end to alleged “vote chori” and the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

As part of the security arrangements, entry and exit gates at six Delhi Metro stations will remain closed until 4 pm on Monday in view of the proposed protest march.

Authorities have also tightened security at Delhi's borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations to prevent large gatherings and ensure public safety.

Delhi Police officials said vehicle checks have been intensified at the city's entry points. Verification drives have also been stepped up at hotels, guest houses, lodges and dharamshalas to identify suspicious activity and prevent the mobilisation of unauthorised gatherings.