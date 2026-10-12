Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash Delhi; IMD issues ‘red’ alert

The red alert signals the need for heightened caution as severe weather conditions affect the city. The IMD has warned that heavy showers could lead to water accumulation in low-lying areas, slow-moving traffic and an increased risk of road accidents.

Commuters have been advised to check traffic updates before setting out, follow official weather and traffic advisories, and avoid routes that are particularly vulnerable to waterlogging.

Residents have also been urged to exercise caution during thunderstorms, especially while travelling outdoors. Strong winds, lightning and slippery roads could create hazardous conditions during the morning rush hour.

The rainfall comes after Delhi recorded a decline in temperatures over the preceding 24 hours. According to the weather department, maximum temperatures dropped by around one to two degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures remained largely unchanged.

During this period, minimum temperatures across the city ranged between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures were recorded between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Despite the intense morning showers, the latest seven-day forecast indicates that rainfall is unlikely to continue over the coming days. Partly cloudy skies are expected, with temperatures likely to remain relatively warm through the week.

The IMD has forecast maximum temperatures of 32-34 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 23-25 degrees Celsius for 13 October.

On 14 October, the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 33-35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

For 15 October, the weather agency has predicted a maximum temperature of 31-33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 23-25 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures are expected to remain relatively stable on 16 and 17 October, with maximums ranging from 32°C to 34°C and minimums between 22°C and 24°C. Partly cloudy skies are forecast, with no rainfall expected on either day.

The sudden spell of rain has highlighted the potential for weather-related disruptions across Delhi, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging and traffic congestion.

Authorities have advised residents to stay updated on official weather warnings and traffic conditions before travelling. People are also encouraged to avoid standing under trees or near exposed structures during thunderstorms and to seek shelter in safe locations if lightning and strong winds intensify.

While the rainfall has brought temporary relief from the prevailing warmth, temperatures are expected to rise again over the coming days. Residents should therefore remain prepared for changing weather conditions as the capital moves from a wet start to a largely partly cloudy week.

The IMD's district-wise alert and weather forecast will remain important for residents planning their daily commute and outdoor activities. Any further changes in rainfall intensity or wind conditions could affect travel and routine activities across the national capital.

With IANS inputs