Heavy rain batters Jammu, woman missing after flash floods

Heavy rain battered Jammu, flooding roads, homes and shops, damaging vehicles and disrupting normal life across several areas

A 27-year-old woman went missing after being swept away by flash floods in Raipur Domana; police and SDRF teams launched a search

Landslides on the Panjtirthi-Sidrah and Sidrah-Nagrota roads disrupted traffic, prompting debris clearance and commuter safety advisories

Heavy rainfall disrupted normal life across several parts of Jammu on Sunday, inundating roads and residential areas, damaging vehicles and triggering landslides at multiple locations. A 27-year-old woman was reported missing after allegedly being swept away by flash floods in the Raipur Domana area, officials said.

The woman was crossing a road with her husband when the couple was reportedly swept away by the force of the floodwaters. While the man was rescued, the woman remained untraced, according to a local resident.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the area and launched a search operation to locate the missing woman.

Heavy rainfall began around 8.30 am and continued for more than three hours, leaving several major roads waterlogged and disrupting traffic across the city.

Panjtirthi, Nagrota, Roop Nagar, Dogra Chowk, Durga Nagar, Shakti Nagar and Raipur Domana were among the worst-affected areas, officials said.

Rainwater entered houses and commercial establishments in several localities, while cars and two-wheelers sustained damage amid widespread waterlogging. Videos circulating on social media showed floodwaters rushing through narrow lanes, inundating roads and entering residential and commercial premises.