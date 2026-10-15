‘Why is Gyanesh Kumar so important to Modi?’ CJP’s Dipke asks at press meet

CJP calls for tricolour march on Friday

The press conference came a day before the CJP’s proposed ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5.00 pm on Friday, 16 October. Dipke urged citizens to assemble with the national flag and called on people unable to travel to Delhi to organise similar marches in their own cities.

The announcement followed the detention and subsequent judicial custody of CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The two were sent to five days of judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail after being accused of entering Jantar Mantar without authorisation and violating their peace bonds. Their associate Ajinkya Shinde was also detained but was released on a personal bond and surety, according to police.

The CJP has maintained that the action against its leaders was linked to their attempt to protest while carrying the tricolour. The police have cited the alleged breach of restrictions and concerns over public order.

Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to pass an order restraining the proposed Connaught Place demonstration. It recorded Delhi Police’s assurance that all possible legal measures would be taken to regulate the gathering and listed the matter for further hearing on 3 November. The petition had been filed by a Palika Bazar street vendor who raised concerns about traffic disruption, business losses and the livelihood of traders.

Delhi Police had also planned a high-level security meeting ahead of Friday’s march. Officials were considering crowd management, traffic arrangements and the enforcement of prohibitory orders in central Delhi. Police had sought an extension of the deployment of 273 companies of Central Armed Police Forces in the capital until 20 October, citing the possibility of further protests.

Student leaders accuse police of targeting dissent

AISA president Neha Bora alleged that the police had targeted journalists covering the protests, detaining them despite their press credentials and confiscating their equipment.

She expressed solidarity with journalists who were allegedly detained while covering the demonstrations and claimed that reporters from The Caravan and The Quint had been beaten and held for hours despite carrying press cards. She also alleged that cameras had been snatched and journalists warned against reporting on the protests.

Bora referred to an alleged sexual harassment incident involving a woman journalist and accused the authorities of registering a counter-FIR against the complainant. She said the police were using force against people raising concerns about electoral rights instead of ensuring law and order.

“Police, instead of maintaining law and order, crack down on the public. This is a classic example of what we have seen,” she said. “You send the voice supporting the right to vote to jail. When you drag common people, you are dragging those 13 crore people.”

The allegations concerning the treatment of journalists and the sexual harassment complaint have also figured in the legal proceedings relating to the protests.