Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over detention of Ankita’s parents

“4 am in the morning. While the world was asleep, Ankita Bhandari's parents were taken into custody. Their crime? They were sitting quietly at India Gate - with burdened shoulders, without any commotion, and simply demanding that Dushyant Gautam should not be made the Governor of Sikkim until the CBI investigation is complete,” Rahul Gandhi wrote.

He also referred to his recent meeting with Ankita’s parents alongside Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying the appointment had proceeded before the investigation’s findings were available.

“Yesterday, Priyanka and I met these parents. Even before the results of that investigation came in, the appointment was rushed, and the parents asking questions were picked up in the dead of night,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi accused the government of suppressing voices seeking justice and accountability.

“This is the hallmark of this government: silence the voices of the victims, remove those who ask questions,” he said.

Asserting that the family’s fight would continue, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress stood with Ankita’s parents and would remain with them until they received justice. He also used the hashtag ‘Justice For Ankita Bhandari’ in his post.

The detention triggered further political criticism, with Ankita’s father warning that the family would launch a nationwide agitation unless the Centre cancelled Gautam’s appointment within 24 hours.

“We give a 24-hour ultimatum to the government for the cancellation of Dushyant's appointment. Nationwide protests will be launched if the government does not accept our demand,” he told PTI Videos.

According to sources, Ankita’s parents were released at around 5 am on Thursday.

Several Congress leaders who participated in the protest were also detained and later released. They included Pawan Khera, head of the Congress media and publicity department; party MP Imran Pratapgarhi; Supriya Shrinate, head of the party’s social media department; and Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib.

The family has been demanding that Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor be put on hold until the CBI completes its investigation into the alleged VIP connection in the murder case.

Ankita’s family and activists have repeatedly called for a thorough investigation into the alleged involvement of an unidentified VIP in the crime. Gautam’s name has surfaced in allegations made by the family and activists concerning the alleged VIP connection.

However, these allegations do not establish his involvement in the murder. Gautam has denied the accusations and initiated defamation proceedings against those who have made them.