‘Insensitive’: Congress condemns detention of Ankita Bhandari’s parents

Mallikarjun Kharge condemns the detention of Ankita Bhandari’s parents, calling it the “height of cowardice and insensitivity”

Ankita’s father demands the cancellation of Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor, threatening nationwide protests pending the CBI probe

Ankita’s family continues to demand an investigation into the alleged VIP angle. Gautam denies the allegations and has initiated defamation proceedings

The Congress on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi-led government over the detention of Ankita Bhandari’s parents during a protest near India Gate in New Delhi, describing the action as the “height of cowardice and insensitivity”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of engaging in “state-sponsored oppression”, alleging that the family was being treated unfairly while demanding justice for their daughter, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022.

The parents of 19-year-old Ankita were released around 5 am on Thursday, hours after being detained during a protest against BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s appointment as the governor of Sikkim.

The family has demanded that Gautam’s appointment be put on hold until the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged VIP angle in the murder case is completed.

During his detention, Ankita’s father issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Centre, demanding the cancellation of Gautam’s appointment and warning of a nationwide agitation if the government failed to act.