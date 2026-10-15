‘Insensitive’: Congress condemns detention of Ankita Bhandari’s parents
Mallikarjun Kharge criticises government for detaining Ankita’s parents while appointing a BJP-linked leader as governor
Mallikarjun Kharge condemns the detention of Ankita Bhandari’s parents, calling it the “height of cowardice and insensitivity”
Ankita’s father demands the cancellation of Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor, threatening nationwide protests pending the CBI probe
Ankita’s family continues to demand an investigation into the alleged VIP angle. Gautam denies the allegations and has initiated defamation proceedings
The Congress on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi-led government over the detention of Ankita Bhandari’s parents during a protest near India Gate in New Delhi, describing the action as the “height of cowardice and insensitivity”.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of engaging in “state-sponsored oppression”, alleging that the family was being treated unfairly while demanding justice for their daughter, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022.
The parents of 19-year-old Ankita were released around 5 am on Thursday, hours after being detained during a protest against BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s appointment as the governor of Sikkim.
The family has demanded that Gautam’s appointment be put on hold until the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged VIP angle in the murder case is completed.
During his detention, Ankita’s father issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Centre, demanding the cancellation of Gautam’s appointment and warning of a nationwide agitation if the government failed to act.
In a post on X, Kharge criticised the government over the detention of Ankita’s parents, questioning why a family seeking justice was being taken into custody while a BJP-linked leader was appointed to a constitutional position.
“The height of cowardice and insensitivity from the Modi government! Ankita Bhandari's parents, who were seeking justice, have been taken into custody, while a BJP-linked 'VIP' is rewarded with a governorship!” Kharge said in his post in Hindi.
He further alleged that the detention reflected an attempt by the government to avoid scrutiny rather than demonstrate strength.
“This act of state-sponsored oppression is not a sign of the government's strength, but rather proof of its attempt to evade difficult questions. Treating parents who have lost their daughter in such a manner is utterly shameful and condemnable,” he said.
Kharge also asserted that the Congress would continue its efforts to ensure justice for Ankita and press for an investigation into the alleged VIP connection in the case.
The Congress has repeatedly questioned Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor, arguing that the decision should be reconsidered while the investigation remains ongoing.
Following the detention, Ankita’s father warned that the family would launch a nationwide agitation if the Centre did not cancel Gautam’s appointment within 24 hours.
“We give a 24-hour ultimatum to the government for the cancellation of Dushyant's appointment. Nationwide protests will be launched if the government does not accept our demand,” he told PTI Videos.
According to sources, Ankita’s parents were released around 5 am on Thursday.
Several Congress leaders who participated in the protest were also detained and subsequently released. Those detained included Pawan Khera, head of the Congress media and publicity department; party MP Imran Pratapgarhi; Supriya Shrinate, head of the party’s social media department; and Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib.
The protest centred on the family’s demand that Gautam’s appointment be put on hold until the CBI completes its investigation into the alleged VIP angle.
Ankita’s family and activists have repeatedly demanded a comprehensive investigation into the alleged involvement of an unidentified VIP in the crime. Gautam’s name has surfaced in allegations made by the family and activists concerning the alleged VIP connection.
However, these allegations have not established his involvement in the murder. Gautam has denied the accusations and initiated defamation proceedings against those who have made them.
The Congress has alleged that Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor could shield him from potential legal action. The party has argued that a governor cannot be subjected to criminal proceedings while holding office and has called for the appointment to be reconsidered until the investigation is complete.
Gautam, a former national general secretary of the BJP who also served as the party’s in-charge for Uttarakhand, was appointed Sikkim governor earlier this week.
The controversy surrounding his appointment has brought renewed attention to the unresolved questions raised by Ankita’s family regarding the alleged VIP angle.
Ankita Bhandari was 19 when she was murdered on 18 September 2022. She worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.
Her body was recovered from the Chilla canal four days after her death, triggering widespread outrage across the state and demands for a thorough investigation.
Resort owner Pulkit Arya, the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two accomplices were convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Despite the convictions, the alleged involvement of an unidentified VIP became a major point of public and political controversy. Ankita’s family and activists have continued to demand further investigation into this aspect of the case.
The renewed protests and the Congress’s criticism of the government have intensified the political debate surrounding the murder case, with the family continuing to press for answers and demanding that Gautam’s appointment be reconsidered.
With PTI inputs