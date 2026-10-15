In SC, Tushar Mehta contradicts Delhi Police on Jantar Mantar de-notification

Supreme Court seeks responses from Centre and Delhi Police over Jantar Mantar’s de-notification as a designated protest site.

Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta attributes decision to MHA committee report, contradicting Delhi Police’s earlier submission to the high court.

Petition challenges alternative venues, citing costs, accessibility and potential impact on right to peaceful protest.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 15 October, sought responses from Delhi Police and the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) to petitions seeking the restoration of Jantar Mantar in New Delhi as a designated protest site.

In a dramatic contradiction of Delhi Police’s earlier stand, solicitor-general Tushar Mehta denied that the de-notification had anything to do with the Supreme Court’s oral observations during a hearing on 9 October. Delhi Police had earlier informed the Delhi High Court that the de-notification followed the Supreme Court’s directions.

Mehta, however, claimed that the MHA had constituted a committee which submitted a report on the basis of which the decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar was taken. He also said reasons had been recorded for the decision.

The responses of Delhi Police and the government of India will hopefully clear the air and answer several questions. When was the committee constituted? Who were its members? When did it submit its report? Did it consult stakeholders?

If Delhi Police’s submission is taken at face value, the committee would have been formed no earlier than 10 October, since the Supreme Court’s observation that the government could explore other sites was made on 9 October. The committee would then have submitted its report with remarkable speed, within just two days.