Jantar Mantar too 'central' for agitations? Take a look around the world!

Jantar Mantar’s de-notification revives debate over protests in central urban spaces

From London’s Hyde Park to New York’s Union Square, cities worldwide have prominent public gathering sites

Delhi’s Boat Club once served as a major protest venue before Jantar Mantar became synonymous with dissent

The de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site in Delhi has revived a debate over whether demonstrations should be permitted in the heart of a city. Across the world, however, several centrally located public spaces have long served as venues for political rallies, public speeches and movements demanding change.

From Speakers’ Corner in London’s Hyde Park to Union Square in New York, these spaces have become associated with free speech and public dissent. Others, including Tahrir Square in Cairo and Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv, have gained international recognition for hosting major political upheavals.

In Delhi, the Boat Club near India Gate was once an iconic protest venue before it was de-notified. Jantar Mantar subsequently became synonymous with demonstrations, while Ramlila Maidan continues to serve as an officially designated protest site, although it is less centrally located than the other two venues.

Here are some prominent protest sites across the world.

Hyde Park, London

Speakers’ Corner, in the north-eastern corner of Hyde Park, has been a traditional venue for public speeches and debates since the mid-19th century. An Act of Parliament in 1872 formally set aside the area for public speaking.

Figures including Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin, as well as writer George Orwell, have been associated with the tradition of public debate there. Even today, people gather on Sundays to listen to speakers address subjects ranging from politics to religion, provided their speeches comply with the law.

Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square, London

Surrounded by museums, galleries and historic buildings, Trafalgar Square frequently hosts political rallies and demonstrations on weekends. The square remains an important public gathering space in the British capital.