PM Modi has accepted defeat, says Dipke ahead of Jantar Mantar 2.0
CJP founder heads to Jantar Mantar as Delhi Police tighten security and detain suspected protesters ahead of demonstration
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke heads to Delhi to lead the protest against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Dipke accuses Narendra Modi of having “accepted defeat” before the agitation begins.
Delhi Police deny permission for the demonstration and impose prohibitory orders in New Delhi.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday set off for New Delhi to lead a protest at Jantar Mantar against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having “accepted defeat” even before the agitation began.
In a post on X shortly before boarding his flight from Mumbai, Dipke said the crackdown on protesters and the shutdown of the national capital were 'not signs of strength', but reflected a leader 'terrified of his own people'.
Dipke left the Four Seasons Hotel in Worli, central Mumbai, for the airport at around 6.50 am. Speaking at the airport, he said the government was “scared”, pointing to the unprecedented security clampdown and train cancellations in Delhi ahead of the planned demonstration.
'Modi has accepted defeat even before our protest has begun,' Dipke later wrote on X, reiterating his criticism of the restrictions imposed on the capital and the action against supporters.
A CJP functionary said Dipke was expected to reach Delhi by 10.00 am.
The party has called the demonstration to demand Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over allegations of manipulation of electoral rolls during the special intensive revision (SIR) and irregularities relating to Form 6, which is used to apply for voter registration.
Delhi Police have denied permission for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, citing security concerns and procedural requirements. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders in the New Delhi area and appealed to the public to comply with the restrictions.
With PTI inputs