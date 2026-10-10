Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: CJP leaders detained after landing in Delhi
Despite denial of police permission, both press ahead with demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, step up pressure on Election Commission
Delhi is on high alert as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) prepares to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, 10 October, defying the Delhi Police’s refusal to grant permission for the demonstration. Police have begun removing and detaining people from areas around the protest site, even as the CJP has called on supporters to assemble at 10.00 am to demand the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the rollback of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The police have estimated that around 7,000 protesters could arrive in the national capital. Senior officers have instructed personnel to exercise maximum restraint and handle the situation professionally, an official said. Police have also clarified that they have received no application seeking permission to hold the demonstration at Ramlila Maidan, amid speculation that the protest could be shifted there.
The preparations have triggered sweeping restrictions across the capital, including internet curbs in some areas, the closure of markets and Metro stations, and the cancellation of dozens of trains bound for Delhi. The ministry of home affairs has directed states and Union Territories to take preventive measures to stop protesters from travelling to the capital.
Catch up on all of Friday's happenings with yesterday's LIVE blog
CJP leaders detained before disembarking in Delhi
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday said its leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police after their flight landed in Delhi.
In a statement, the party condemned the alleged detentions, claiming they were part of a pre-planned move to prevent its leaders from reaching the site of their proposed protest.
The CJP leaders had arrived from Mumbai. The group described the action as a violation of freedom of movement and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the three leaders.
10 NSUI workers detained in Bhopal while travelling to Delhi
Ten people travelling to Delhi to participate in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar were detained by police after being removed from a train at Barkatullah University in Bhopal, according to a statement by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).
NSUI Madhya Pradesh workers have taken to the streets demanding the release of their colleagues, but police are also attempting to disperse them by force, the organisation alleged.
Accusing the government of being rattled by the planned demonstration, NSUI said students were being stopped before they could reach Delhi. 'But remember, suppressing voices does not stop movements,' the organisation said, adding that it stood firmly with its colleagues and would continue to fight for their release.
PM Modi has accepted defeat, says Dipke
In a post on X shortly before boarding his flight from Mumbai, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the crackdown on protesters and the shutdown of the national capital were 'not signs of strength', but reflected a leader 'terrified of his own people'.
Read more here
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, CJP leader Ratna Singh among protesters detained
Delhi Police have now detained more than 200 protesters near Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place as they attempted to reach the site of the demonstration. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained in Gurugram, while CJP leader Ratna Singh was also among those detained, the Indian Express reported.
At least 1,000 people had been detained overnight, according to reports. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was scheduled to land in Delhi at 10.00 am.
A siege... a lockdown...
'Call it a siege. Call it lockdown. When Delhi-bound trains are cancelled from across India, you can even call it Bharat Bandh. Inflicted by the government. All because the Mo-Sha regime is desperate to defend #GyaneshKumar and protect the system of #VoteChori. All because of their mortal fear of the people. Because of their utter disdain for democracy and the Constitution of India.'
~ CPI(ML) general-secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on X
Delhi Police detains around 150 protestors
Delhi Police has detained around 150 protesters who were trying to reach Jantar Mantar for the proposed CJP stir against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Sources said the 150 protestors were detained across the New Delhi area where police are using drones to monitor movement of people attempting to reach the protest site.
Earlier, police sources had said over 600 people with 'criminal records' were detained across all 15 districts of the national capital as part of preventive measures.
Police are also keeping a close watch on the movements of 'certain people', who could mobilise crowds or influence others to participate in the proposed protest, the sources said.
'Delhi has become a fortress, India has become a jail’
'Detain or arrest me... go ahead'
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who is expected to reach Delhi by 10.00 am, accused the government of being “scared” amid the unprecedented security clampdown ahead of the protest.
Asked at Mumbai airport whether he expected to be arrested on arrival in the national capital, Dipke said, “If they want to detain or arrest me, let them go ahead. I am ready for it; let them arrest or detain me. It makes no difference to me. Invoke the UAPA, invoke the NSA — go ahead and do it. But we will keep fighting for free and fair elections and to save this country’s democracy.”
Delhi Police expects 7,000 protesters
Delhi Police estimates that around 7,000 protesters could reach the national capital ahead of the planned demonstration. Senior officers have instructed personnel to maintain maximum restraint and deal with the situation professionally, an official said.
Police sources said the force would not permit any gathering without authorisation. Personnel have been directed to detain those arriving to join the protest and take them to designated detention centres.
Responding to speculation that the demonstration could be shifted to Ramlila Maidan, police said they had not received any application seeking permission to hold a protest at the venue.
INDIA bloc steps up campaign against Gyanesh Kumar
The CJP’s planned mobilisation follows several days of protests by Opposition parties demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. INDIA bloc leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, met President Droupadi Murmu on Friday to raise their concerns over the electoral process.
Read more here
Connaught Place, hotels, schools face restrictions ahead of protest
Security measures extend beyond Jantar Mantar, with authorities taking precautionary steps across central Delhi. Hotels have been asked to turn away certain prospective guests (read protesters), while shops and offices in Connaught Place have been advised to remain closed. Schools and courts have also shifted to online operations as authorities seek to prevent disruption.
CJP founder Dipke leaves hotel for Mumbai airport to attend Jantar Mantar protest
Dipke has maintained that the party will go ahead with its planned demonstration demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Criticising the extensive restrictions imposed across Delhi, Dipke has accused the authorities of suppressing citizens’ democratic rights and questioned the disruption to public transport ahead of the protest.
The detentions begin
The police have already begun detaining a few protesters attempting to gather at Jantar Mantar.
Ahead of the Jantar Mantar demonstration, CJP members from Maharashtra alleged that police stations had contacted them in an attempt to dissuade them from travelling to Delhi. The party described the alleged pressure as an infringement of their right to protest, while police characterised the calls as routine verification and preventive law-and-order measures.
Delhi tightens security ahead of CJP protest; Centre flags law-and-order concerns
Delhi is on heightened alert ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. The ministry of home affairs has flagged potential law-and-order concerns and directed states and Union Territories to coordinate with Delhi Police to prevent disruption. The authorities have cited the possibility of protesters attempting to enter the capital despite the denial of permission for the gathering.
Read more here