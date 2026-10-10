Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: CJP leaders detained after landing in Delhi

Delhi is on high alert as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) prepares to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, 10 October, defying the Delhi Police’s refusal to grant permission for the demonstration. Police have begun removing and detaining people from areas around the protest site, even as the CJP has called on supporters to assemble at 10.00 am to demand the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the rollback of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The police have estimated that around 7,000 protesters could arrive in the national capital. Senior officers have instructed personnel to exercise maximum restraint and handle the situation professionally, an official said. Police have also clarified that they have received no application seeking permission to hold the demonstration at Ramlila Maidan, amid speculation that the protest could be shifted there.

The preparations have triggered sweeping restrictions across the capital, including internet curbs in some areas, the closure of markets and Metro stations, and the cancellation of dozens of trains bound for Delhi. The ministry of home affairs has directed states and Union Territories to take preventive measures to stop protesters from travelling to the capital.

Catch up on all of Friday's happenings with yesterday's LIVE blog