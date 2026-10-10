Youth Congress launches legal helpline as hundreds detained during Delhi protests
IYC offers assistance to demonstrators facing detention or alleged harassment amid protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over electoral roll revision
The Indian Youth Congress launched a legal helpline, 9582223884, for people facing detention or alleged intimidation linked to protests in Delhi.
At least 500 protesters trying to reach Jantar Mantar for a demonstration against CEC Gyanesh Kumar were detained, according to sources.
The IYC alleged police had restricted access to its headquarters; the Election Commission has rejected claims of internal differences over the SIR.
The Indian Youth Congress on Saturday launched a legal helpline for people facing detention, threats or alleged harassment linked to protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the national capital.
The Congress youth wing said people could call 9582223884 to report intimidation over their participation in the demonstrations and seek legal assistance if detained.
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The announcement came as Delhi Police detained at least 500 people attempting to reach Jantar Mantar for a proposed protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party against Kumar, according to sources.
Detentions took place at several locations across New Delhi, including near Regal Cinema, Minto Bridge and Akashwani Bhawan. Police also used drones to track the movement of people heading towards the protest venue, the sources said.
The IYC separately alleged that police had surrounded its headquarters at 5, Raisina Road, since Friday, placing barricades that prevented people from entering or leaving.
In a post on X, the organisation accused the authorities of detaining young people, journalists, lawyers and Congress workers while failing to act against those allegedly issuing threats.
Addressing Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it demanded that access to the premises be restored and accused the authorities of intimidation.
Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra claimed he had been placed under house arrest. Several other IYC workers also alleged that they had been detained amid the heightened security arrangements.
The organisation said it would extend legal and organisational support to young people facing action over their involvement in the protests and urged those needing help to contact the helpline.
The demonstrations concern alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for Kumar’s resignation.
The controversy intensified after an Indian Express investigation last month reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over the preceding 10 months to SIR-related decisions and orders they said had been issued without their knowledge or recommendation.
The report also said the two commissioners had described certain changes to voter enrolment forms as “unauthorised” and “illegal”.
The Election Commission has rejected suggestions of a division within its three-member panel, maintaining that decisions concerning the SIR were taken unanimously.
With PTI inputs