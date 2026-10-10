Youth Congress launches legal helpline as hundreds detained during Delhi protests

The announcement came as Delhi Police detained at least 500 people attempting to reach Jantar Mantar for a proposed protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party against Kumar, according to sources.

Detentions took place at several locations across New Delhi, including near Regal Cinema, Minto Bridge and Akashwani Bhawan. Police also used drones to track the movement of people heading towards the protest venue, the sources said.

The IYC separately alleged that police had surrounded its headquarters at 5, Raisina Road, since Friday, placing barricades that prevented people from entering or leaving.

In a post on X, the organisation accused the authorities of detaining young people, journalists, lawyers and Congress workers while failing to act against those allegedly issuing threats.

Addressing Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it demanded that access to the premises be restored and accused the authorities of intimidation.