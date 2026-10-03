Activists refuse to back down, return to Jantar Mantar despite fresh detentions

Police cite restrictions, register at least three FIRs

Delhi Police said an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, was in force across New Delhi district to maintain public order, ensure public safety and facilitate traffic movement.

According to the police notice, the order prohibits unauthorised gatherings, public speeches, slogan-shouting, processions, demonstrations and dharnas.

Police said they had neither granted permission for a protest on October 3 nor received prior intimation of any such demonstration from organisers. They urged people to comply with the restrictions and warned that violations would attract legal action.

At least three FIRs were registered on Saturday in connection with Friday’s protests, during which members of student organisations, political parties and civil society groups attempted to gather at Jantar Mantar.

Nearly 750 people were detained around Jantar Mantar on Friday, while another 400 were detained elsewhere in Delhi during the day.

Security personnel were deployed in greater numbers around the protest site on Saturday as people continued to arrive despite the barricades and restrictions.

Youth Congress challenges denial of permission

The Indian Youth Congress moved the Delhi High Court against the police decision denying it permission to protest at Jantar Mantar against Kumar, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib filed a writ petition challenging the decision. The legal challenge came as police reiterated that no permission had been issued for Saturday’s demonstration.

Mahua Moitra calls for larger turnout

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra appealed to people to join the protest in greater numbers, arguing in a video posted online that the right to demonstrate could not be taken away by Delhi Police.

In a social media post calling for protesters to return at 1 pm on Saturday, she referred to the closure of 11 metro stations, restrictions across central Delhi and the detention of hundreds of people during Friday’s mobilisation. She said the campaign against Kumar would continue.

Internet services around Jantar Mantar were functioning on Saturday. On Friday, telecom companies had been asked to suspend internet services across New Delhi district from 9 am to 9 pm.

CJP announces 10 October mobilisation

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has also been demanding Kumar’s resignation, said it would organise a peaceful mass protest in Delhi on October 10 if he did not step down.

In a statement issued on Saturday, CJP founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke said citizens and members of the movement from across the country would converge at Jantar Mantar. The organisation urged people seeking free and fair elections to join the proposed agitation.

The CJP has cited alleged electoral irregularities and concerns over the conduct of the SIR exercise as grounds for its demand.

Dipke also said a post on X thanking former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for supporting the movement had been restricted on the platform. He expressed concern that his account could be taken down before 10 October.

The post had thanked Banerjee for backing the “cockroach movement” and appealed to Indians to unite in defence of democracy.

With agency inputs