CJP announces 10 October Delhi protest if CEC Gyanesh Kumar does not resign

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced a 10 October protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar if CEC Gyanesh Kumar does not resign. The announcement followed a large CJP rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral-roll revision. The CJP plans to extend its agitation to other cities, while the Election Commission has rejected allegations of wrongdoing.

After leading a large demonstration at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday, 3 October announced another protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on 10 October if the poll chief does not step down.

'If Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign, cockroaches from across India will march to Delhi and protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10,' Dipke said in a post on X, adding that the agitation would be peaceful and urging citizens who want free and fair elections to join it.

Addressing thousands of protesters at Shivaji Park earlier in the day, Dipke had warned of 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' if Kumar did not resign and called for a 'Chalo Delhi' campaign.

The CJP demonstration went ahead despite Mumbai Police denying permission for the gathering. Young protesters turned up in large numbers despite the afternoon heat and extensive barricading around Shivaji Park and the surrounding Dadar area.

CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde demanded that Kumar resign and face criminal proceedings. He also called for the 2025 electoral rolls to be frozen and for the 2023 law governing the appointment of election commissioners to be repealed.

The CJP's campaign centres on allegations of irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands greater transparency in the appointment of the chief election commissioner. The Election Commission has rejected allegations of wrongdoing and said major decisions, including those relating to SIR, were taken unanimously by the full commission.