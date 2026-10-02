‘Baton can stop a crowd, not questions’: Rahul on 'vote chori' protests

Rahul Gandhi backs protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, saying "a baton can stop a crowd, but not questions".

More than 1,000 protesters reportedly detained in Delhi as demonstrations against ECI spread to Mumbai and other parts of India.

Protests centre on alleged irregularities in electoral-roll revisions and reported objections by two election commissioners to decisions linked to the SIR.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 2 October backed protests against the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that young protesters were being detained for questioning "vote chori (theft)" and demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

His remarks came as protests against the poll panel spread across Delhi and Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti, with demonstrators demanding greater transparency in the electoral process and action over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. More than 1,000 protesters were detained in Delhi, according to media reports, after hundreds gathered at Jantar Mantar despite police denying permission for the demonstration.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said thousands of young people were on the streets 'against vote theft' and were exercising their constitutional right peacefully and without violence. 'Their demand is clear: Gyanesh Kumar must resign. Save democracy,' he wrote.

He accused the Modi-Shah government of responding by having young men and women 'dragged' off the streets and said their 'crime' was to question alleged vote theft. 'This is what Bapu taught us — speak the truth, fight peacefully. And this is what frightens this government the most,' Gandhi wrote.