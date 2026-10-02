Thousands gather at Shivaji Park for CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Thousands gather at Shivaji Park despite Mumbai Police denying permission for CJP protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Naseeruddin Shah among those present, while Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS extend support to the agitation.

CJP campaign follows reports of objections by two election commissioners over decisions linked to SIR; EC says all decisions were unanimous.

Thousands of people gathered at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on the afternoon of Friday, 2 October for a protest organised by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Election Commission’s handling of the revision of electoral rolls.

Despite Mumbai Police denying permission for the demonstration, youths carrying placards and the tricolour turned up in large numbers at the iconic central Mumbai ground, traditionally a venue for major political rallies. The protest, billed by the CJP as a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’, was scheduled to begin after 4.00 pm.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was among those present at the protest venue. His presence came after he met CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke earlier in the day.

Police and other security forces were deployed in large numbers around Shivaji Park, while major entry points to the ground were barricaded. Security was also stepped up around Dadar railway station, with police and railway authorities deploying personnel ahead of the demonstration. Police officials said they were closely monitoring the situation to maintain law and order and ensure traffic movement in the area remained unaffected.