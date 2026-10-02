Lawyers offer free legal aid to CJP ahead of Mumbai ‘jail bharo’ protest

The Vasai Lawyers Association has offered free legal assistance to Cockroach Janta Party members if they face cases or repression

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced a “Jail Bharo Andolan” at Shivaji Park at 4 pm on Friday

Mumbai Police have said a 2013 Bombay High Court order prevents them from granting permission for a gathering at the venue

The Vasai Lawyers Association has offered free legal assistance to members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) ahead of its planned “Jail Bharo Andolan” at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday evening, saying it would defend those facing what it described as repression.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced the mobilisation for 4 pm on Gandhi Jayanti, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The group has accused Kumar of acting against democratic principles.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, association spokesperson Digambar Desai said lawyers were willing to represent CJP members without charge if cases were registered against them.