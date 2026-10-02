Lawyers offer free legal aid to CJP ahead of Mumbai ‘jail bharo’ protest
Pledge comes as Abhijit Dipke and others prepare for protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation amid restrictions on gatherings at Shivaji Park
The Vasai Lawyers Association has offered free legal assistance to Cockroach Janta Party members if they face cases or repression
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced a “Jail Bharo Andolan” at Shivaji Park at 4 pm on Friday
Mumbai Police have said a 2013 Bombay High Court order prevents them from granting permission for a gathering at the venue
The Vasai Lawyers Association has offered free legal assistance to members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) ahead of its planned “Jail Bharo Andolan” at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday evening, saying it would defend those facing what it described as repression.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced the mobilisation for 4 pm on Gandhi Jayanti, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The group has accused Kumar of acting against democratic principles.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, association spokesperson Digambar Desai said lawyers were willing to represent CJP members without charge if cases were registered against them.
Desai, whose association is based in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, said protecting democratic values required support for people who needed to seek relief through the courts. He was responding to a question about whether lawyers would defend members of the group free of cost.
He added that lawyers were prepared to stand behind common causes and assist those facing repression.
The pledge comes as Dipke prepares to proceed with the protest amid restrictions on gatherings at Shivaji Park. He had earlier claimed that Mumbai Police had denied permission for the group’s proposed demonstration against Kumar.
Police, however, said they were not empowered to approve a gathering at the venue because of a 2013 Bombay High Court order. They also said Shivaji Park falls within a designated silence zone.
The association’s offer would give CJP members access to legal representation should they face proceedings arising from the planned mobilisation.
With PTI inputs