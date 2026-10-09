‘President didn’t challenge us’: Rahul Gandhi after meeting Murmu

Gandhi alleged that elections had been stolen in state after state and that the 2024 general election had also been compromised. He said the Opposition would submit the evidence it had collected when the President was ready to receive it.

Congress president Kharge said the delegation had told Murmu that Gyanesh Kumar had committed a serious error and alleged that the ECI was involved in ‘vote chori’. “We have demanded that EVMs be removed from the electoral process and elections be conducted using ballot papers,” Kharge said.

He added that the President had listened to the delegation and said she would take cognisance of its concerns and take appropriate steps. Kharge said the Opposition leaders were satisfied with the discussion.

The meeting came after three days of INDIA bloc protests in Delhi demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral roll revision. The Opposition has accused the poll body of undermining voters’ rights, while the ECI has defended its procedures.