Delhi protest LIVE: SC raises alarm over plan to shut 57 Metro stations
Opposition plans to seek CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation; student and citizens’ groups report detentions ahead of Saturday’s Jantar Mantar sit-in
More than 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across central Delhi ahead of the INDIA bloc’s Friday march to Rashtrapati Bhavan, sources said. Opposition leaders are seeking President Droupadi Murmu’s intervention over their demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Security has been strengthened around Parliament, Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar and routes towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, with additional Central Armed Police Forces contingents, pickets and barricades positioned at key locations. Police have advised commuters to follow traffic advisories as restrictions and diversions could affect movement.
The deployment also comes ahead of an indefinite sit-in called by student and citizens’ organisations, including the Cockroach Janata Party, at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, 10 October. The groups have reported detentions and intimidation across several states ahead of the protest against alleged electoral manipulation. They are demanding Kumar’s immediate resignation, cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and reforms to safeguard electoral integrity.
Statement by AISA president Neha Bora
SC raises alarm over plan to shut 57 Metro stations
The Supreme Court on Friday, 9 October expressed serious concern over the proposed closure of entry and exit gates at 57 Delhi Metro stations ahead of Saturday’s Cockroach Janata Party protest against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
“We are mainly concerned about the complete closure of metro station entries; we have serious concerns about this,” the court said, asking the government to take corrective steps to minimise inconvenience to the public.
More train cancellations
'All railway passengers are hereby informed that the following trains scheduled to run on 9 October 2026 have been cancelled:
Train No. 12559 — Banaras–New Delhi Shiv Ganga Express
Train No. 12581 — Banaras–New Delhi Superfast Express
We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers.'
Message from divisional railway manager Varanasi.
CPI(M) moves SC regarding restrictions in Delhi tomorrow
Viral video purportedly shows more police detentions on Delhi-bound trains
Onboard Goa Express in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh, police reportedly forcibly detained students travelling from Pune to Delhi to participate in the 10 October protests by Cockroach Janta Party and political bodies demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and other electoral reforms.
Supreme Court to hear petitioners against tomorrow’s Delhi curbs
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear petitions challenging restrictions imposed ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at 2 pm on Friday.
The development follows submissions by senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi and Prashant Bhushan, who told the apex court that an entire city could not be brought to a standstill because the police were unable to maintain law and order.
The lawyers also flagged the closure of 57 metro stations in Delhi and the cancellation of trains arriving at railway stations in the national capital.
INDIA bloc leaders to meet President on Friday over demand for CEC’s exit
INDIA bloc leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu at 8.00 pm on Friday, 9 October to press their demand for the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Read more here
Railways cancels select mail, express trains arriving at New Delhi, Nizamuddin on 10 Oct
The Railway Board on Friday cancelled certain Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4.00 am and 2.00 pm on Friday,10 October.
According to a circular, trains departing from their originating stations after 2.00 pm on 9 October and scheduled to arrive at New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4.00 am and 2.00 pm on 10 October will be cancelled at their originating stations.
'All Mail/Express trains starting at source after 14:00 Hrs today, ie, 9th Oct which are reaching New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on 10th October from 04:00 to 14:00 hrs be cancelled at source,' the circular read.
The Railways cited unexpected road traffic between the two stations as the reason for the cancellations.
Will await President’s reply before next move: Manoj Jha
RJD MP Manoj Jha said the INDIA bloc would wait for the President’s response before deciding its next steps, speaking about the proposed march to Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Police set up two-tier barricades
Police have put up two layers of barricades as part of security arrangements ahead of the planned protests in Delhi.
Police seek Metro gate closures from 9 pm
Delhi Police has asked the DMRC to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 Metro stations from 9 pm on Friday ahead of Saturday’s protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations. Police have also proposed reducing train frequency at these stations. The requested restrictions may continue through 10 October until the situation normalises, PTI reported.
Tikait’s BKU backs CJP protest, urges farmers to join
The Bharatiya Kisan Union, led by Rakesh Tikait, has backed the CJP’s 10 October protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged SIR irregularities. Tikait has urged farmers and supporters to reach Delhi and participate. Following his appeal, security has been tightened at all border points, including Chilla, Ghazipur, Apsara and Singhu.
Railways cancels morning arrivals at two Delhi stations
Amid the proposed protest of CJP on October 10 in Delhi, the Railways has canceled several mail and express trains due to the possibility of heavy traffic jams around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations. The trains which have been cancelled include Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Rajendra Nagar Terminal-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express, Magadh Express and Sampoorna Kranti Express.
The order is applicable to trains which were scheduled to leave their originating station after 2 pm on October 9 and reach New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10. The Railways is sending information to the passengers through SMS, although the Railways has not mentioned the proposed performance of CJP as the reason for the cancellation of trains.
Police conduct checks at Delhi–UP border
Police are conducting checks at UP Gate near Kaushambi in Ghaziabad ahead of the planned Jantar Mantar protest.
Advisory to cab aggregators, hotels
As part of the curbs ahead of the protest call on 10 October, Delhi police personnel are also reported to have contacted cab aggregator companies to regulate movement towards New Delhi and Lutyens' Delhi. According to officials, preparations are underway to restrict entry on roads leading to the New Delhi district, and cab operators are being informed about potential restrictions.
Hotels, guest houses, and other accommodation facilities in Central Delhi and surrounding areas have been asked to shut down for a certain period or to limit new bookings. According to reports, hotel operators in Paharganj have been told not to accept new bookings; similar instructions have also been issued to hotels in parts of South and North Delhi.
16 Maharashtra protesters reportedly detained at Itarsi
Sixteen people travelling from Maharashtra to join the Jantar Mantar protest were reportedly taken off their train and detained by police at Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh.
SFI says Sultanpur leader placed under house arrest
SFI said Uttar Pradesh Police placed its Sultanpur district president, Salil, under house arrest at 2 am, calling the action illegal. The organisation reiterated its intention to join the 10 October protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Police set up 10 detention centres across Delhi
Agency reports quoting police officials said around 10 centres are being set up across Delhi to house individuals detained during protests. Stadiums and other designated locations, including the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana, the Chhatrasal Stadium and others in Narela, East Delhi and North-West Delhi, are being readied.
Surveillance at Delhi's entry points has been intensified. Officials state that individuals suspected of attempting to mobilise crowds from other areas could be stopped or detained at the borders.
No permission for CJP protest on 10 October: Delhi Police
Delhi Police said no permission had been granted for the CJP’s planned Jantar Mantar protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Prohibitory orders are in force in New Delhi district, and police have asked the DMRC to close entry and exit gates at 57 Metro stations from Friday night until Saturday.
Delhi HC declines urgent hearing on IYC protest plea
The Delhi High Court refused to grant an urgent hearing on a petition filed by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC). The plea challenged the Delhi Police's decision to deny permission for a massive demonstration planned at Jantar Mantar on Saturday (10th) October, reports PTI.
A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma declined to list the matter immediately, questioning the urgency and scheduling the formal hearing for Monday, October 12, 2026 — two days after the planned protest date.
With PTI inputs
Rahul invites protest organisers to register on Satyagraha website
Rahul Gandhi has urged people leading movements across India to register their names, groups and concerns on the Satyagraha website. The Leader of the Opposition said his office would explore how to support struggles over students’ concerns, women’s issues, rising prices and other grievances.
Police deployed at Ghaziabad–Delhi border
Police personnel have been deployed along the Ghaziabad–Delhi border ahead of the CJP’s planned protest in Delhi, with security tightened to maintain law and order and monitor protesters’ movement.
Police seek gate closures at 57 Delhi Metro stations
Delhi Police has written to the DMRC requesting closure of entry and exit gates at 57 Metro stations today and tomorrow in view of the proposed protests at Jantar Mantar.
Security tightened at Vijay Chowk ahead of opposition march
Security has been stepped up around Vijay Chowk as opposition MPs prepare to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan over their demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s removal.
Protests will continue until CEC is removed: Congress
Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said protests would continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was removed, adding that the party would seek his dismissal by the President. He accused Kumar of electoral fraud, claiming he had sought the deletion of 16 lakh voters’ names in the Supreme Court and deprived another 27 lakh people of voting rights over “logical discrepancies”.
Congress says Delhi deployment shows government’s ‘panic’
Congress on Friday criticised the heavy security deployment in Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s 10 October protest, saying it reflected the Modi government’s “panic and unease” after four consecutive days of INDIA bloc demonstrations.
Government orders action on misleading protest posts
The government has issued an advisory to major social media companies, asking them to prioritise action against unlawful content linked to ongoing protests. According to officials, platforms should act on complaints received from authorised bodies, including law enforcement agencies.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued the advisory on 8 October, expressing concern over the online circulation of protest-related information that is false, misleading, manipulated or presented out of context.