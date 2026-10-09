Delhi protest LIVE: SC raises alarm over plan to shut 57 Metro stations

More than 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across central Delhi ahead of the INDIA bloc’s Friday march to Rashtrapati Bhavan, sources said. Opposition leaders are seeking President Droupadi Murmu’s intervention over their demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Security has been strengthened around Parliament, Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar and routes towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, with additional Central Armed Police Forces contingents, pickets and barricades positioned at key locations. Police have advised commuters to follow traffic advisories as restrictions and diversions could affect movement.

The deployment also comes ahead of an indefinite sit-in called by student and citizens’ organisations, including the Cockroach Janata Party, at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, 10 October. The groups have reported detentions and intimidation across several states ahead of the protest against alleged electoral manipulation. They are demanding Kumar’s immediate resignation, cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and reforms to safeguard electoral integrity.