SC rules out complete halt to Metro and railway services ahead of CJP protest.

Centre asked to ensure regulated services and publicise transport restrictions.

Authorities directed to review road barricades and publicise alternative routes.

The Supreme Court on Friday, 9 October directed the Centre to ensure there is no complete prohibition on the movement of Metro trains ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) planned protest in Delhi on 10 October, saying the city’s transport network could not be brought to a standstill in the name of maintaining law and order.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana said preventive measures were permissible but had to be proportionate to the anticipated threat and should not cause undue hardship to ordinary citizens.

The court was hearing petitions challenging the proposed closure of 57 Delhi Metro stations and the cancellation of trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations during specified hours on Saturday. The protest has been called by the CJP and student organisations demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the revision of electoral rolls.

"The only issue before us is whether the complete stoppage of metro trains and railway services from certain stations requires reconsideration," the bench said.

Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, agreed to urge the authorities to reconsider the restrictions and allow Metro and railway services to operate in a suitably regulated manner.

"In terms of that assurance, we make it clear that there shall be no complete prohibition on the movement of metro trains," the Chief Justice said.

The bench directed the Centre to ensure that the authorities’ decisions on the movement of Metro trains and other railway services were given wide publicity. It said arrangements should minimise inconvenience to the public and adhere to the principle of proportionality.

The court also asked the authorities to review road closures and barricading, identify areas where restrictions were genuinely necessary and ensure the free flow of traffic wherever possible. It asked the Centre to consider designating an alternative venue with adequate facilities for peaceful and lawful protests.