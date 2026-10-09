You're the biggest coward this country has seen: Dipke to PM Modi

Police issue public warnings in Delhi ahead of the 10 October demonstration against alleged vote theft.

Student organisations allege detentions and intimidation of activists in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Protesters demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, cancellation of SIR and electoral reforms.

Opposition MPs were present at Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk for lunch on the afternoon of Thursday, 8 October. At precisely the same time, announcements were being made at intersections across the area, warning people that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was in force in Delhi and that gatherings of more than five people were prohibited.

'You are requested not to participate in any protest or block roads,' the announcements said.

Viewed in the context of the demonstration called by student and civil society organisations at Jantar Mantar on 10 October, the warnings point to the Modi government’s growing anxiety over the planned protest.

However, the authorities are not limiting their efforts to public announcements. The police administration has also been deployed to prevent the demonstration from gaining momentum.

On 8 October, Delhi Police personnel visited a mosque in Old Delhi and read out a message over its loudspeaker while people were present inside. The Hindu journalist Srimanasi posted a video of the incident on X.