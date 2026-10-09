Police detain youth, arrest activists ahead of 10 October Delhi protest

Saurav Das, a co-convenor of the CJP, posted videos from South Delhi alleging that police personnel had assaulted CJP volunteer Mohan Yadav. The video captures what appear to be the screams of Yadav and his children.

Union home minister Amit Shah is learnt to have cancelled his travel plans and remained in Delhi to monitor the security arrangements ahead of the October 10 protest. The Hindu reported on Friday that at least 70 companies of CRPF personnel were being redeployed from West Bengal and Chhattisgarh to Delhi.

A communication accessed by the newspaper stated: “All companies shall be duly equipped with the latest anti-riot equipment, operational-scale weapons and prescribed ammunition, as applicable. All personnel shall be properly briefed regarding the nature of duties, discipline and necessary security precautions to be observed during the subject deployment.”

Each company comprises approximately 100 personnel.