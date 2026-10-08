INDIA bloc keeps up pressure on CEC, says ‘vote chori’ protest to continue

INDIA bloc leaders stage a peaceful sit-in at Rajghat and vow to continue protests until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat and Kumar of conspiring to undermine the Constitution and electoral rights.

Opposition leaders plan to meet at Parliament House on Friday as their campaign against alleged electoral irregularities continues.

INDIA bloc leaders on Thursday, 8 October staged a peaceful protest at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had ‘hijacked’ the country through a criminal conspiracy involving ‘vote chori (theft)’.

The Opposition leaders prayed at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial for “wisdom to the BJP government and the chief election commissioner”. They also paid floral tributes at the memorial before staging a peaceful sit-in.

The leaders said they would continue their protest on Friday and were likely to meet at Parliament House in the morning.

Several Opposition leaders said they would continue their struggle until Kumar resigned, though they did not disclose their future strategy.