INDIA bloc takes Gyanesh Kumar row to President, plans march on Friday

INDIA bloc plans march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan and seek meeting with President Droupadi Murmu.

Opposition alleges irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Proposed march follows three days of protests in Delhi, including a sit-in at Rajghat.

The INDIA bloc is set to intensify its campaign against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Friday, 9 October, with Opposition leaders planning to march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan and seek a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu over electoral irregularities.

The Opposition has sought an appointment with the President to submit a memorandum highlighting its concerns over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging a role played by the CEC in what it describes as ‘vote chori (theft)’.

However, the President’s office has not yet allotted a time for the meeting. Congress general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said on Thursday that the bloc had first sought an appointment on 2 October and subsequently submitted the names of the proposed delegates on 5 October, requesting a meeting on 7, 8 or 9 October.

Congress sources said INDIA bloc leaders are likely to proceed towards Rashtrapati Bhavan after assembling at Makar Dwar in Parliament. However, given the ongoing protests, security considerations and protocol, it remains uncertain whether the delegation will be allowed to meet the President without a confirmed appointment.