INDIA bloc heads to Rajghat as Kharge hosts second lunch for Oppn MPs

INDIA bloc leaders hold a second consecutive lunch meeting as protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation enter their third day.

Opposition leaders say requests for meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and the election commissioners remain unanswered or have been denied.

Rahul Gandhi and other MPs intensify their protest, accusing the authorities of using police action to suppress dissent.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, 8 October hosted a lunch for INDIA bloc MPs and leaders at a restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place, ahead of their planned march to Rajghat to protest against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

It was the second consecutive day that the Congress hosted a lunch for Opposition MPs demanding Kumar’s resignation.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), which was absent on Wednesday, attended Thursday’s gathering. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), both missing the previous day, were also represented.

Besides Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, several Congress MPs attended the lunch at Moets in the Outer Circle of Connaught Place. They included Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K.C. Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Vivek Tankha, Manickam Tagore, Jothimani, Rajiv Shukla and Deepender Hooda.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy were also present.